Google to fund 1 lakh scholarships, launches career certificates

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 14, 2020, 1:04 am IST
google

San Francisco: Google on Monday announced a new Google Career Certificates that will help Americans get qualifications in high-paying high-growth job fields — no college degree required.

The company said it would fund 100,000 need-based scholarships and consider new career certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree for related roles.  

“We’re also committing $10 million in job training Google.org grants for communities across America, working with partners like YWCA, NPower and JFF,” said Kent Walker, SVP of Global Affairs at Google.

Nearly two-thirds of all new jobs created since 2010 require either high-level or medium-level digital skills. 

This presents a challenge for many job seekers, as well as to America’s long-term economic security. People need good jobs, and the broader economy needs their energy and skills to support our future growth. 

The company announced 3 new Google Career Certificates in the high-paying, high-growth career fields of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design. 

The programmes equip participants with the essential skills they need to get a job. No degree or prior experience is required to take the courses. 

Since 2017, Google has helped 5 million Americans learn digital skills through Grow with Google.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close