Google to shut Jacquard smart fabric app in April

San Francisco: Google has confirmed that it will be shutting down the app responsible for the Jacquard accessories made by the company’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group in April.

Jacquard, a full-scale digital technology platform created for smart apparel, footwear, and other everyday essentials, was unveiled by Google in 2015 and debuted two years later on special jackets from Levi’s, reports 9to5Google.

Google’s Jacquard technology can embed touch sensors and haptic feedback into clothing, which can then be paired with a smartphone.

In effect, these smart jackets — and later smart Yves Saint Laurent backpacks — allowed users to perform specific (customisable) tasks on their phones without ever touching them.

A double-tap, for example, could play/pause music, brushing the smart fabric could change tracks, and briefly covering the sensor would mute/unmute notifications, the report said.

Several companies have released products that incorporate Google Jacquard since its initial release.

Last year, Google shut down Duplex on the Web, a technology that enables Google Assistant to automate certain user tasks for site visitors.

The company introduced Duplex on the Web during its 2019 Google I/O developer conference.

Duplex on the Web enables Google Assistant to perform different actions on the sites.