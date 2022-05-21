Google to warn users against phishing attacks on Chat

New Delhi: Google has announced to display warning notifications in its Chat application to protect users from hackers and phishing attacks.

“In Google Chat, you’ll see banners warning against potential phishing and malware messages coming from users with personal Google Accounts,” the company said in a statement.

“These warning banners, which are already available in Gmail and Google Drive, help protect users against malicious actors, keeping data safe,” it added.

Google Chat recently replaced Hangouts.

In Gmail, warning banners are displayed when responding to emails sent from outside of your organisation.

“Now, Android warning banners are also displayed as you add new external recipients. Admins can turn these specific warning labels on or off for their organisation,” the company informed.

The new feature, rolling out over the next couple of weeks, will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, along with users with personal Google accounts.

The tech giant, during its latest 2022 I/O developer conference, announced several security measures to boost user safety, including warnings against potential security issues and recommendations to fix them.

Google introduced privacy measures to help users gain more control over how their data is used by its applications.

The company also released the second Beta of its Android 13 operating system that offers a slew of new features and user controls, along with updates to privacy and security.

In Android 13, apps must get your permission before sending you notifications.