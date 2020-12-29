Google Trends: Here’s what Indians searched the most in 2020

2020 has been unusual and nothing short of a dystopian novel. Even in our wildest dreams, we would have thought of a year like this. In a year full of uncertainties, the only certainty was provided by Google.

With lockdowns, isolation, work from home and online classes, a major source of keeping in touch with what’s happening around and how to deal with life was Google. We take you through what was trending on Google in 2020.

It’s pretty obvious that Coronavirus was trending. It stands second on the top ten trending terms this year globally. What beats Coronavirus in the trending competition in India is the Indian Premier League (IPL) because cricket is our one true love. This was followed by US Election results because who doesn’t love a good victory over a fascist!

Also, on the list is the Bihar election result, the first major pandemic election.

We can’t talk trends without talking about all the food searches that happened this year. If you didn’t put up a story on Instagram of your Dalgona coffee, you’re lying!

However, the first spot on “How to” was occupied by “How to make paneer” because why not. In India, we take our paneer very seriously!

Since boosting immunity was the only way we knew of keeping ourselves safe in this pandemic, “how to boost immunity” was on the trending list too along with how to make sanitizer (because how are we Indian without some jugaad) and how to link Aadhaar with pan card.

Our only reaction to this year was, WHAT! So, moving on to the “What’s” of this year.

The one thing that baffled all of us more than Coronavirus was Binod. A social media sensation, king of memes—Binod. Binod was everywhere!

Following this was CAA. The Citizenship Amendment Act sparked major protests across the country before the lockdown.

The most searched movie in 2020 was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara. This was followed by Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji and Shakuntala Devi.

The most searched personality of 2020 was the US President-elect, Joe Biden.

The second most searched “personality” was Arnab Goswami. Kanika Kapoor, Kim Jong-un, Amitabh Bachchan also made it to the list.

The year was truly the year of OTT platforms and the most searched show was the Spanish heist crime drama Money Heist. Also on the list are Scam 1992, Big Boss 14, Mirzapur 2, Paatal Lok and Sex Education.