Google TV adds kids profiles, gives more controls to parents

New Delhi, March 8 : Google on Monday announced separate profiles for kids on Google TV that will let parents choose which apps are appropriate for them to watch.

Parents can add an existing Google account for a child or create a new profile with just their name and age.

The support for kids profiles will roll out on Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices in the US, starting this month, and globally over the next few months.

“Parents will be able to pick which apps to add to their child’s profile. Kids profiles will feature rows with recommendations from kid-friendly apps, so your kids can easily find what to watch,” the tech giant said in a statement.

With ‘Google Play Family Library’, you can share access to TV shows and movies you’ve already purchased on other devices.

On kids profiles, the backdrop can be customised to a kid-friendly theme — like “Under the sea,” “Dinosaur jungle” or “Space travel.”

In the coming weeks, Google will also introduce avatars so kids can pick a profile picture based on their interests.

With on-screen parental controls, parents will be able to manage kids’ screen time by setting daily watch limits and a bedtime schedule.

“To prevent your kids from switching to your profile, you can turn on profile lock so only you can make changes with your PIN,” the company said.

From your phone, you can see how much time your kids are spending in their favourite apps, block and unblock apps, control app activity and more.

