Google unveils new Meet hardware for efficient video chats

New Delhi, Sep 16 : Google has partnered with Lenovo to launch a new Meet hardware lineup for video conferencing at the post-pandemic workplaces.

Called ‘Google Meet Series One’, the new hardware includes a camera, soundbar with eight mics and touchscreen remote.

“Series One comes with the best of Google AI built in. People can join meetings touch free with their voice, enjoy studio-grade audio through enhanced noise cancellation, and benefit from smart capabilities like automatic participant framing,” said TJ Varghese, product manager at Google.

Series One offers TrueVoice, a multi-channel noise cancellation and voice amplification technology that minimises distractions.

The Smart Audio Bar uses 8 beam-forming microphones and the largest kit configuration can process up to 44 channels simultaneously.

“All Series One room kits take advantage of the same tech used in Google’s data centers, built right into the Meet Compute System and Smart Audio Bar,” Varghese said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Each Series One kit includes a regular or extra large true 4K smart camera that captures every detail, with the Smart Camera XL featuring 20.3MP and a 4.3x zoom.

The Compute System in Series One is purpose-built for Meet on Chrome OS, making it easy to install and keep up to date.

“Everything is securely managed through the Google Admin console, including device setup, status checks, and minor issue resolution without ever having to visit the room,” Google said.

As room sizes change, kits can be expanded with more mic pods and an add-on audio bar for room-filling, stereo sound.

The company said that the hardware is always running the latest firmware, security patches and new innovations.

“For extra peace of mind, Series One kits come with three years of Lenovo Premier Support,” Google added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.