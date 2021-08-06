Google unveils new next-gen Nest cameras, doorbell

San Francisco: With an aim to offer more security and privacy to its users, Google on Thursday unveiled a new line of home security cameras and a doorbell under its Nest brand.

The new Google Nest Cam, a battery-powered camera, is priced at $179.99, and Google Nest Doorbell (battery) is priced at $179.99.

There’s Google Nest Cam with a floodlight priced at $279.99 and the second-generation Google Nest Cam (wired) at $99.99.

“Google Nest’s mission is to create a home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it… All of this starts with helping you understand what’s happening within the walls of your home and outside of it,” the company said in a blogpost.

“Because we’re all overloaded with notifications every day, our next-generation cameras and doorbell are made to send you the most helpful alerts,” it added.

With the new Nest Cams and a display, users can keep an eye on the backyard from their kitchen and get alerts when the doorbell rings.

They can detect important events that happen in and around the home, including alerts for people, animals and vehicles — and in Nest Doorbell’s case, also packages.

“Our new cameras and doorbell can do this because they process what they see on-device, which means more relevant notifications and added privacy and security,” the company said.

“On-device processing means that all of this works right out of the box, no subscription required,” it added.