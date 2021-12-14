Google working on augmented reality OS for innovative AR device

San Francisco: Google is actively hiring to create an “Augmented Reality OS (operating system)” for an unspecified innovative AR device, as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Apple aim big on the future of AR and Metaverse.

A senior Google executive Mark Lucovsky said in a LinkedIn post that he will lead the Operating System team for Augmented Reality (AR) at Google.

“If you are interested in joining me on this journey, I’d love to talk,” he posted.

He previously spent four years as General Manager for Operating Systems at Oculus VR/Facebook/Meta.

Earlier in his career, Lucovsky was at Microsoft for 16 years before working at Google from 2004-09.

Google is also looking for a Senior Software Engineer, Embedded Systems, Augmented Reality OS.

The Google AR team is a group of engineers, designers, and research scientists tasked with building the foundations for great immersive computing, and prototyping helpful, delightful user experiences.

“Our team is building the software components that control and manage the hardware on our Augmented Reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on the AR devices and are the closest to the hardware. As Google adds products to the AR portfolio, the OS Foundations team is the very first software team to work with new hardware,” the company explained.