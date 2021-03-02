Google’s new Chrome update makes swap between user profiles easier

By Mansoor|   Updated: 2nd March 2021 10:35 pm IST
Photo: Google chrome logo

Washington: American multinational technology company Google has made it easier to swap between user profiles in a new Chrome update that has rolled out today.

According to The Verge, Google has rolled out a “revamped” profile experience. Now, if a user has multiple profiles set up, a “profile picker” will appear each time they restart Chrome, prompting them to select a user or browse as a guest. Chrome will also prompt users to switch profiles or create a new one. Also, now when a new profile is created, users will be able to choose its color with a single click.

These Chrome profiles are nothing new, even currently users swap between Google accounts; keep personalised extensions, apps, history, themes, and bookmarks for different users on shared computers; and sync those settings between devices as well.

As per The Verge, this new update also includes an expansion to Chrome’s Reading List feature, which was previously limited to the iOS app. Now, users can save articles to read later in the Android and desktop versions of Chrome as well.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Updated: 2nd March 2021 10:35 pm IST
Back to top button