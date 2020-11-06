GoPro HERO9 Black camera in India for Rs 49,500

New Delhi, Nov 6 : US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro on Friday announced that its new camera the HERO9 Black is available in India for Rs 49,500.

The device features a new 1.4-inch front colour display with live preview and status modes, a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom.

“The HERO9 Black featuring “more everything”, includes a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that delivers 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, and 30 percent more battery life,” the company said in a statement.

The GoPro 9 Black is waterproof up to 10 meters and also supports a single microSD and charges via USB Type-C.

The HERO9 Black-compatible Mods also include the Media Mod for HERO9 Black — now with a removable foam windscreen — Display Mod and Light Mod.

Other features of the Hero 9 Black include HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling, HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. It features a removable lens cover and a larger speaker for improved audio playback.

It also supports voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages and six accents along with three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.