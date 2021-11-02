Government announces last date for Haj online applications

By News Desk|   Published: 2nd November 2021 8:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: B Shafiullah, the executive officer of the Telangana State Haj Committee on Tuesday informed that the Haj application forms for ensuring Haj – 2022 that started from November 1, can be filed at the latest by January 31.

The government of Telangana stated in the press note that the Haj applications can be filled online only at the website of the Haj Committee of India i.e. www.hajcommittee.gov.in and through the ‘HCOI’ Mobile App.

“Haj applicant must read the guidelines/undertaking carefully before filing Haj application. Pilgrims must upload the first and the last page of machine-readable passport, latest passport size photograph, copy of cancelled cheque or cover head copy of address proof,” the press note read.

The government of Telangana reiterated that the application can be filled only through an online form in the mobile app or website of the Haj committee.

B Shafiullah also said that the free online Haj applications service is available to the Haj pilgrims at the Haj house, Nampally for the twin cities. The payment of rupees 300 towards Haj form processing fee can only be paid through debit card, credit card, online net banking or through www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

