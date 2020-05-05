Government to conduct SSC exams in May: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday informed media that, the Government is intending to conduct SSC exams as early as possible in may itself.

Advocate General is being asked to file a petition before the Telangana High Court to take permission from Chief Justice, since the matter is adjudicated before the court.

All precautions including physical distancing will be taken by the Government side to conduct exams smoothly. We will double the number of examination centres from 2500 to 5000 or even more to maintain distancing norms and sanitizing in the examination halls.

The SSC students and parents are very anxious over the SSC exams, this will be sorted out soon.

Intermediate examination papers shall be immediately evaluated

