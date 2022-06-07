Government considering to develop Hosakote as ‘Satellite Town’: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his address on Tuesday after launching a slew of development projects in the Hosakote assembly constituency, said that the State government is mulling over developing Hosakote as a ‘Satellite Town.’

The Chief Minister, in his address, said, “Hosakote has immense potential for economic activities. Industrialisation, warehouses, drinking water, electricity and transportation facilities would be developed in the area. Extending Metro or Suburban Rail too would be considered in the next phases.”

The Karnataka Chief Minister also went on to talk about the Ettinahole project which was conceived with the objective to address the drinking water needs of Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru rural districts in 2012.

“It is our responsibility to complete the project. Funds have been released for land acquisition. Works would be expedited and water would be brought to the region at the earliest. The project envisages to draw 24 TMC of water and Hosakote too will get Ettinahole water,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also reminded that he has provided grants for the development of Yele Mallappa lake near Hosakote. “Work has started on the project to fill 39 irrigation lakes in Anagonda hobli. An additional grant of Rs 50 crore has been provided for the purpose,” he said.

“Hoskote is developing as a prominent city. About Rs 3800 crore has been provided for development works in Municipalities and Town Panchayats in the budget, funds have been provided for 8 Railway projects, 8 ports are being developed, 5 lakh houses are being built, and grants have been hiked for education and health sectors,” Bommai said.

“Hosakote is witnessing a healthy competition among the local people’s representatives,” Bommai noted, and said one should make good use of the opportunity given by the electorate to resolve their grievances and emerge as true leaders of the people.