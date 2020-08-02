Government degree colleges in Telangana to offer new courses

Posted By Sameer Published: 2nd August 2020 8:12 am IST
Government degree colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Government degree colleges in Telangana will offer new courses from this academic year. The aim of the decision is to prepare students for the skills that are in high demand.

As many students are aiming for career in Data Science and Business Analytics courses, 26 degree colleges in Telangana will offer B.Sc Data Science whereas, 24 colleges in the State will offer B.Com Business Analytics.

Government degree colleges in Telangana that offer new courses

Colleges that are going to offer these courses include, the Government City College, Government Degree College for Women (Autonomous), Begumpet, Government Degree College, Khairatabad, SRR Government Degree College, Karimnagar and the SR & BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam.

There will be 60 seats in each program and admission into these courses will be done through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST).

The syllabus of these courses has been finalized by the academicians in collaboration with experts from industries.

Other courses

Apart from Data Science and Business Analytics, other courses such as B.Com Taxation and BA Office Management program will be introduced in some of the degree colleges in Telangana State.

After witnessing the huge demand for B.Sc Sericulture and B.Sc Fisheries, these courses are being introduced in four more degree colleges in Telangana this academic year.

Categories
Education and CareerTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close