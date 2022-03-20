Government job aspirants rush to coaching centers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ever since the announcement of recruitment for government jobs in Telangana, coaching centers in Hyderabad are witnessing a surge in inquiries.

Many coaching centers that are located at Ashok Nagar are gearing up to start the new batch for Group I, II coaching at the beginning of April 2022.

The centers are planning to start the preparation of both prelims and mains simultaneously. However, they will focus on prelims after the release of job notifications.

As per the study plan of the centers, the course is expected to be completed in 5-6 months.

Meanwhile, aspirants who cannot pay Rs. 40-60 thousand to private coaching centers are urging the government to arrange free coaching.

One of such aspirants even wrote on Twitter urging KTR to help him to get free coaching in Hyderabad.

Hello @KTRTRS sir, I'm Arun Kumar from Jangaon dist. I really thank to CM #KCR garu for the Jobs announcement in Assembly. I'm a https://t.co/6D5TOmNEkP student frm poor background& I would like to become a Govt employee. So plz can you help me to get free coaching in #Hyderabad. — Arun Nayak (@arun_nayakTRS) March 14, 2022

Upper age limit relaxed

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar issued a notification relaxing the upper age limit for government jobs in the state.

As per the notification, the age limit for the direct recruitments has been raised by 10 years. Now, the upper age limit for the aspirants who belong to the general category is 44 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. This will be 54 years for the differently-abled.

However, the relaxation is only applicable for the next two years and it will not be applicable to the post of uniform services which include police, excise, fire, prisons, forest department, etc.