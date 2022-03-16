Government job exams will also be conducted in Urdu: KCR

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 16th March 2022 2:08 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the job competition exams will also be held in Urdu.  

Replying to a question raised by the AIMIM party MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, the Chief Minister said that opportunities will be provided to job aspirants to write their competitive exams in Urdu.

KCR assured the MLA that he has directed the finance and education ministers to also hold competitive exams in Urdu.

He has recently announced plans to fill 80000 jobs in government departments.

