Government must safeguard all water bodies: Lubna Sarwath

Hyderabad: The Telangana State President of Women’s India Chambers of Commerce and Industry Lubna Sarwath demanded that the state government must restore the earlier status of Mamma Sani Kunta Mikasanikunta and Milkhapur Nala situated at Puppalaguda village Gandipet.

Lubna said the government granted about 25 acres of land to Phoenix Private Limited for the construction of high rise buildings at lands situated at Survey Nos. 285, 286 and 287 while a case regarding these lands is going on in the court.

“These lands are water bodies and how high buildings could be constructed on them. These lakes have clean water which can be utilized,” Lubna said.

Lubna informed that environmental clearance has been issued in July 2022. “Now it is the duty of the government to protect all the lakes and water bodies around the twin cities.”

She said that in 2014 these lakes and water bodies were identified in Google Maps and protecting them is the duty of the state government.

Lubna explained the details of the city’s lakes and water bodies through a PowerPoint presentation.