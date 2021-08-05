Government schools in Telangana to get digital classes, computer labs

Hyderabad: During the current academic year (2021-22), computer labs and digital classes will be set up in 5000 government schools in Telangana which has been approved by the Central Government.

The officials of the education department in Telangana are taking steps to digitalize education in government schools. Steps are being taken to set up computer labs in 2000 and digitalize classrooms in 3000 Government schools.

For this project, the central government will fund 60% of the cost while the state government will bear the remaining 40%.

A budget of Rs.100 crore has been allocated for computer labs and Rs 70 crore for digital classrooms under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) project. This fund will be spent during the academic year 2021-22.

There are 26800 government schools in Telangana state where 22, 34,084 students are studying. Telangana government is trying to provide corporate-style education in government schools and taking measures by spending huge amounts to achieve the goal.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes became an alternative to classroom education and hence the government has decided to spend huge funds for digitalizing the education.

In the first phase, those government schools with a large number of students will be selected to set up computer labs and digital classes.

One special computer lab and two digital classrooms will be set up in each school.

The funds for this project were allocated much earlier but have been delayed for two years due to the pandemic situation.