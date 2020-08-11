Government shares good news on corona front

New Delhi: As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there is some positive development regarding the pandemic. The cases have gone below 55,000 in a single day after consecutively recording over 60,000 cases daily for four days.

Testing seems to have increased according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with a total of 2,45,83,558 samples being tested as of August 9 with 4,77,023 samples being tested a day after that.

There has also been the recent news that a vaccine will costs Rs. 225 per dose in India. This will be manufactured by the Bill & Melinda gates Foundation in partnership with the Serum Institute.

