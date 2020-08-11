Government shares good news on corona front

By News Desk Updated: 11th August 2020 11:55 pm IST
Government shares good news on corona front

New Delhi: As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there is some positive development regarding the pandemic. The cases have gone below 55,000 in a single day after consecutively recording over 60,000 cases daily for four days.

Testing seems to have increased according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with a total of 2,45,83,558 samples being tested as of August 9 with 4,77,023 samples being tested a day after that.  

There has also been the recent news that a vaccine will costs Rs. 225 per dose in India. This will be manufactured by the Bill & Melinda gates Foundation in partnership with the Serum Institute.

–Ends

Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close