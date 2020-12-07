Government should resolve issue of farmers as soon as possible: Sushil Kumar

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 7th December 2020 1:56 pm IST
New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medalist, Sushil Kumar on Monday said that the entire nation is standing tall with the protesting farmers and their demands need to be heard by the Central Government.

“The government should make good decisions and make the farmers happy, the whole country runs on the work done by farmers, the issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The farmers have been protesting for a long time now, so the issue needs a solution quickly,” Sushil told ANI.

Some sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards (Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award) in order to show solidarity with the farmers.

Speaking about returning the awards, Sushil said: “One thing I would say that for 3 months farmers protested there so this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the issue should not escalate further. The entire nation is standing tall with the farmers.”

Boxer Vijender Singh, who joined the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), on Sunday, had also said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

Addressing a gathering of protestors, Singh said, “I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government does not withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.”

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu had also decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Source: ANI

