Government teacher dies by suicide in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: A teacher who was employed in a government school committed suicide by hanging himself in his home. This incident happened in the Jeedimetla area which falls under the Cyberabad Police jurisdiction.

According to the Police sources, G.Chandrashekhar (47) was a resident of Sainagar, Chintal in Jeedimetla area and a native of the Vikarabad district.

The police said Chandrashekhar had quarrelled with his wife on Saturday after which she went to his parents home. Later, Chandrashekhar took the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his home.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police registered a case in this regard and started investigations. The police sent the dead body to Gandhi hospital for autopsy. Following the autopsy, the dead body was handed over to the family members.