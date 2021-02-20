Govt to come up with a national film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput?

Mumbai: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion now’! One of the finest and talented actor of Bollywood left this world on June 14, 2020 creating a big void in the industry that can never be filled again. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances.

His unfortunate demise was one of the biggest tragedies of the year 2020. It was a massive loss not just to the film industry and family, but his loyal fan base across the world were heartbroken and the entire nation has been looking forward to seek justice for the actor.

Film award after SSR’s name

And now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Indian Government planning to instate an award in the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s name. Sources were quoted saying to the news portal that proposal has been put forth to inscribe Sushant’s name permanently into the National awards.

Speaking about the plans a source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, they are planning to instate a National film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has been put forth. But then as we all know bureaucracy and politics are slow movers. It’s taking time to push the idea forward. But we will get there, I am sure.”

However, the official announcement still awaited.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was known for his unusual choice of films, made his his debut with ‘Kai Po Che’, went on to appear in over 10 Hindi movies. His last movie was ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

Sushant’s most successful film came in 2016, when he brought to life cricketer MS Dhoni’s career in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya are among his other movies.