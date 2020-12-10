Government to learn about Rs. 1,000 crore via LRS

Hyderabad: The new layout regularisation scheme (LRS) scheme launched by the government of Telangana to give plot owners a chance to regularise their plots in illegal layouts, is said to earn Rs 1 crore for the government.

According to the News Minute, over 24 lakh residents filed applications under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), which ended on October 31.

By September 15 the number of LRS application 36,740 were received from panchayats, while municipalities received 45,449 applications, and corporations, including GHMC, a total of 26,316 applications. While the application charges it self is Rs 1000 to 3000 however, the entire might cost a lot.

The LRS scheme was announced after banning property registrations in unapproved layouts and unauthorised buildings.

The government’s present scheme had not evoked good response from plot owners even as illegal layouts were mushrooming in the state. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently directed officials to stop registrations to ensure all unauthorised layouts were regularised.

The LRS scheme was introduced earlier in September by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and has been opposed by activists and opposition parties.

Activists argue that the LRS violates various sections of the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975; Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955; Telangana Town Planning Act, 1920; State Municipalities Act, 2019; HMDA Act, 2008; and Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.