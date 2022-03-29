Government to set up a temporary fruit market at Pahadi Shareef

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will set up two temporary fruit markets, one at Batasingaram and the other at Pahadi Shareef, said the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM).

On directions of AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a meeting was held between cabinet ministers Mahmood Ali, Niranjan Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala. They visited the Pahadi Shareef to inspect the location where the market is going to be built.

After the meeting, it was decided that the government will set up two temporary markets, one at Batasingaram and the other at Pahadi Shareef, said a press release from the AIMIM on Tuesday.

The state government intends to build a super speciality hospital at Kothapet fruit market. The Kothapet fruit market will be shifted to Koheda where the government has plans to build the biggest fruit market yards, the release added

In the recently held budget session of Telangana assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the CM K. Chandrashekar Rao to set up a new fruit market on wakf land.