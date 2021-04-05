Government Unani Hospital to be converted into quarantine center

Hyderabad: The health department has again decided to convert the Government Nizamia General Hospital into a quarantine and medical center to treat the Covid patients.

Orders have been issued to the hospital authorities to ensure availability of 250 beds with oxygen facility within 48 hours.

The state government health department in the notification issued has also made King Koti District Hospital, Chest Hospital and Gandhi Hospital the centers designated for the treatment of the covid-19 patients.

The Unani Tibbi College has been earmarked to treat the Covid patients from the southern region of the city. With the rise in the daily count of cases in both the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the health department is not only focusing on treatment but also on tracing and testing.