Governor conferred with the Top-20 Global Women of Excellence Award

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday was conferred with the Top-20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 award through virtual mode from the Illinois, the United States of America.

The Governor accepted the prestigious award from Puducherry Raj Nivas and stated that she was humbled and was immensely honoured by the recognition.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan thanked the US Congressman Danny K Davis-headed Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force for bestowing her with the honour.

The award was presented to the Governor as part of the 9th Annual Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Naperville, Illinois, Chicago on March 7 , at 5 pm (Illinois time).

In her acceptance speech, the Governor stated that the award would double her responsibility to intensify her work towards the gender equality and women empowerment.

“I dedicate this honour to millions of women who toil day in and day out and help their family, society, and the countries,” she added.

The award jury, comprising members of the US-based Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force and the Multi Ethnic Coalition, has mentioned that Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was selected for the award in recognition of her ‘outstanding contribution to the society, and for being an ardent advocate of women’s rights, gender parity, and women’s equality.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan called for sustained efforts to create the gender equal world and promote the role of women in decision-making at all levels from local to global arena.

She emphasized that gender parity was vital for the creation of gender equal, equitable, and inclusive world.

Source: NSS