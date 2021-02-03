Governor congratulates husband on getting Covid vaccine

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan today congratulated her husband Dr. P. Soundararajan, a frontline warrior against Covid-19 on taking the Covid vaccine.

Dr. P. Soundararajan, an eminent Nephrologist and professor of Nephrology, has taken the vaccine on Wednesday. He took the vaccine when his turn came as the frontline warrior as per the registration process for the vaccine for the doctors, and health workers.

In a release the Governor stated that his taking the vaccine as the frontline warrior and as a senior medical professional helps boost the morale of other doctors and health workers to take the vaccine without any hesitancy.

She said that as our Indian made vaccines are safe and as they fully comply with the international standard approval procedures, nobody needs to have any vaccine-hesitancy.

The Governor appealed to the doctors, nurses, and paramedics to come forward and take Covid vaccine to protect themselves and their patients.

Source: NSS