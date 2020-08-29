Governor greets Muslims on Muharram

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 29th August 2020 10:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: Governor Dr, Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted Muslims on the occasion of Muharram on Sunday.


In a message, the Governor said, “Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.


Remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram which embodies humanism which is central to Islam. The ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice may continue to inspire us.

READ:  Traditional transgender to take out Alam on Saturday
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close