Governor greets Muslims on Muharram

Hyderabad: Governor Dr, Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted Muslims on the occasion of Muharram on Sunday.



In a message, the Governor said, “Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all the virtues of mankind. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.



Remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate the spirit of Muharram which embodies humanism which is central to Islam. The ideals of sacrifice, peace and justice may continue to inspire us.