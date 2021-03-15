Governor lauds services of Telangana during Covid 19 virus pandemic

Hyderabad: The governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan today lauded the efforts made by the state government to protect its economy due to the impact of Covid 19 pandemic and economic recession.

Reminding that the economic recession prevailed during the 2019-20 fiscal and Covid 19 during with 2020-21 fiscal, she said that the State government had evolved and implemented strategies to face each and every challenging situation and ensured that the State economy had not slipped out of hands.

“It is a proud moment to the state, when country’s economic survey 2020-21 that was presented to Parliament, declared that Telangana State was one of the few states that could recover economically faster from the financial crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic,”’she said while addressing the joint session of the state legislature.

Speaking on the occasion she said that All the Frontline warriors toiled courageously and momentously in saving the state from Corona Virus. She said that state was safe due to the tireless and continuous services rendered by the medical and police personnel as well as the sanitation workers.

Stating that the Corona virus created doldrums in the entire world, she said that the government had adopted effective steps to prevent the spread of dreaded Corona virus. “By providing free medical treatment to the corona affected, it saved precious lives of many. The entire country recorded 1.4 per cent average deaths due to Corona while in the state it is 0.54 per cent.

The percent of people who recovered from Corona all over the country is 97.2 and it is 98.88 per cent in the State which is more than the country’s percentage. Country’s Economic Survey report stated that the Telangana state stood top most in the country as far as curtailing the spread of Corona pandemic, deaths due to the virus.

Fast economic recovery from the pandemic and for conducting a greater number of tests,” the governor noted. She said that the Corona vaccination program was being conducted successfully on priority basis across the state and added that .

Entire medical fraternity and front line workers had been successfully vaccinated. She said that the vaccination program was in progress for those who crossed 60 years of age and also for those suffering from comorbidity. While noting that the state government has set up 1200 vaccination Centers