Governor Radha Krishna inaugurates Ladakh’s 1st double-lane bridge

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 17th August 2020 5:15 pm IST

Leh (Ladakh): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur on Monday inaugurated the first double-lane motorable bridge of the Union Territory at Choglamsar.

Taking to Twitter, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh wrote, “LG RK Mathur inaugurated the first double-lane motorable bridge of Ladakh at Choglamsar.

Mentioned that infrastructure like roads and bridges is of paramount importance in the development of a region.”

“Congratulated the Public Works Department for timely completion of the bridge,” Office of the LG added.

Source: ANI
