Governor seeks report from VC of KNRUHS over alleged injustice to TS students

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana State T. Soundararajan sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) over alleged injustice to TS students.

She called the VC of KNRUHS to discuss the row arising due to the allotment of medical seats to Andhra Students. She also sought information about the admission procedure and instructed the VC to submit a full report.

She further asked the VC to safeguard the interests of meritorious students of Telangana state.

In spite of the meeting of the Governor with the VC, there seems to be no relief for the local students as the KNRUHS authorities are insisting that the admission process was done as per the rule. They ruled out any rollback in the admissions or to make any changes in the admission procedures.

According to the sources, VC apprised the Governor about the admission procedures and said that the admission of the Andhra students was done purely on merit basis and the allegation of injustice to Telangana is incorrect. The Governor shall write to the government once she received the report from the VC.