Governor Soundararajan celebrates Bathukamma festival with doctors

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday celebrated the Bathukamma festival in Raj Bhavan along with writers, doctors and professionals here.

Speaking to ANI, the Governor said, “We are celebrating Bathukamma for 3 days in Raj Bhavan, where today writers, doctors and professionals have participated. Tomorrow celebrities will participate.”

Emphasising the women empowerment and well-being of all, she urged everyone to get inoculated.

“This is the traditional and healthy programme, as goddess Durga is the goddess of health, I want to convey a message, everyone should be healthy, women empowerment should be there, and everyone should be taking vaccination,” said Soundararajan.

A gynaecologist who attended the event, Dr Premlatha said, “I am a gynaecologist. We are honoured to have been invited by the governor, today marks the first day of Bathukamma and are fortunate to have celebrated with the governor. We are really proud as governor is a woman and doctor herself.”