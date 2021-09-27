Governor stresses on importance of awareness about Kidney ailments

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr.Tamilsai Soundararajan has stressed the need to spread awareness among the public regarding Kidney ailments. She said as a result of lesser knowledge about kidney disease, people get affected by the ailments.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Hyderabad Nephrology Forum on Saturday, she expressed concerns about the rising number of kidney diseases. She said the role of nephrologists and the nephrology forum should be at the fore in creating awareness about kidney ailments. She added that the public should be made aware of the causes and the preventive measures to avoid kidney disease.

She further advised the public to follow a healthy diet and active lifestyle. Blood pressure should be monitored and blood glucose levels should be maintained at normal levels, she added. The Governor lauded the teamwork of the nephrologists in sharing their expertise and experience in their respective field. She advised the Hyderabad Nephrology Forum to continue their research works to develop new scientific methodologies to treat the kidney diseases.