Govind Dubey, aide of Vikas Dubey behind the Bikru carnage arrested

Kanpur: Bal Govind Dubey, an aide of Vikas Dubey, arrested from Chitrakoot last week, has confessed that he and his son-in-law Vineet were the reason behind the Bikru carnage on July 3 in which eight policemen were killed.

Dubey told the STF that Rahul Tiwari, who had complained against Vikas Dubey, had a running property feud with his son-in-law, Vineet. It was this FIR that triggered the police raid on Bikru and he, and Vikas Dubey, engineered the ambush that killed eight policemen.

A senior STF officer disclosed that, “Besides a raging dispute over property, Bal Govind was also at daggers drawn with Rahul after he allegedly eloped with his son-in-law’s sister in April this year. Also, he told the police Rahul had illegally sold off Vineet’s buffalo and a separate case was then lodged at Chaubeypur police station.”

“Two days before the July ambush, cops had detained Rahul and taken him to Bal Govind’s house for questioning during which Vikas Dubey and his five lieutenants were also present. Vikas had then snatched the cell phone of the now jailed Chaubeypur station officer, Vinay Tiwari, and thrashed Rahul Tiwari. Cops had hurriedly whisked away Rahul to the police station,” said an STF officer.

Bal Govind Dubey was nabbed from Kamtanath temple parikrama crossing in Karwi Kotwali area of Chitrakoot district and during questioning, he confessed that he and his son-in-law were the cause of the Bikru bloodbath.

He is also a distant cousin of Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter on July 10, hours after being arrested from Mahakaal temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Bal Govind Dubey, who was hiding in the guise of a saffron-robed hermit at the pilgrimage site since July.

