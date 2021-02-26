Govinda is very romantic, says wife Sunita

Mumbai, Feb 26 : Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says the Bollywood actor, known for his comic timing and dancing skills on screen, is a true romantic

Sunita’s confession came during the opening ceremony of Indian Pro Music League (IPML). The 57-year-old actor was asked how he impresses his wife, to which he started serenading her with the song ‘Roop tera mastana’.

When host Karan Wahi asked Govinda if that’s how he woos his wife, the actor said: “I might have impressed many people with my acting and dance moves, but I also love music and so I sing for her from time to time.”

His wife Sunita added: “He truly is the romantic one and he sings very well, always leaving me speechless.”

Govinda is one of the celebrities on the music reality show, being promoted by Salman Khan. The show marks Salman’s reunion with Govinda for the first time since their 2007 superhit film, Partner. The duo set the stage on fire during the opening ceremony.

IPML is a music league championship, starting on February 26. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this music league will have six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship.

Each of these six teams, supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities, will have top playback singers as their captains. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the six zonal teams.

