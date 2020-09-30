Govt agencies procure 44,809 tonnes of paddy in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 30 : Paddy procurement is going on full swing in Punjab and Haryana with government agencies having purchased 44,809 tonnes of paddy in only four days since the MSP buying operations began in both states on the usual date this Kharif season, the Union Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

The procurement of paddy during the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 commenced from September 26 in Haryana and Punjab. Up to September 29, paddy procurement of 3,506 MT in Haryana and 41,303 MT in Punjab totalling 44,809 MT having MSP value of Rs 84.60 crore at MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal has been done from 2,950 farmers of Haryana and Punjab, a Ministry statement said.

Up to September 29, the government, through its nodal agencies, has also procured 46.35 MT of moong having MSP value of Rs 33 lakh benefitting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 5,089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefiting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23 LMT for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The procurement of cotton for the 2020-21 season will commence from October 1 and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will start purchase of FAQ grade cotton from this date, said the statement.

Based on the proposal from the states, approval has been accorded for procurement of 14.09 LMT of pulses and oilseeds for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana. For other states/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for Kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement of FAQ grade will be made as per Price Support Scheme (PSS), if the market rate goes below its MSP during the notified harvesting period, said the Ministry.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.