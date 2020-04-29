Govt allows movement of stranded people with conditions

Migrant workers carry their belongings as they walk to return to their village during lockdown to amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

New Delhi: Migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown were on Wednesday allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people.

The Union Home Ministry also said it has reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and found that tremendous gains were achieved during the lockdown and new guidelines will be issued soon, giving considerable relaxations to many districts from May 4.

“Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move,” Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, said in an order issued on Wednesday, to all states and union territories.

Listing the conditions, the ministry said:

All states and union territories should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their states and union territories

Buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

The moving persons would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed

On arrival at their destination, they would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping them in institutional quarantine

They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups

All those people who avail the opportunity will be encouraged to use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.

The order, however, did not specify whether a person or a family can travel in a private vehicle, and if allowed, under what conditions.

The order comes into immediate effect.

In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one state and union territory and another state and union territory, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.

The home secretary issued the order in his capacity as the chairperson of the National Executive Committee under the Disaster Management Act.

The Home Ministry also said the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on home quarantine should be followed by the authorities concerned.

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#Corona Update#StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

Separately, the Ministry announced that the new guidelines to fight COVID-19 will be issued effective May 4, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts and the details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.

MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the #lockdown situation today. There've been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now.

To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

“MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the #lockdown situation today. There’ve been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May,” the Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The decision of the central government to allow movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other stranded people will be a big relief to several lakh people who are stranded in different parts of the country.

While Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh brought back their stranded students fron Kota in Rajasthan, Punjab has brought back stranded pilgrims from Maharashtra, besides students from Kota.

A group of around 360 stranded people of Rajasthan is also being brought back from Assam. While transporting these students, pilgrims and other people, the states have used buses and other vehicles.

There have been at least three protests by migrant workers in Surat in Gujarat in recent weeks as they have been demanding passage to their home states.

However, the Bihar government has been seeking the strict implementation of the lockdown, saying that people should remain wherever they are during the entire period of the lockdown.

When PM Narendra Modi announced first phase of lockdown in the country, thousands of migrant workers had started moving to their natives by foot. Due to this, the Home Ministry directed the state governments not to allow the migrants to move and arrange shelter homes for them and provide them food.

Source: With PTI inputs

