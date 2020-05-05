Govt allows movement of stranded people with conditions

Migrant workers carry their belongings as they walk to return to their village during lockdown to amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

New Delhi: The Government of India has come up with new guidelines for the stranded person’s tourist migrant workers pilgrims etc following the lockdown.

As per the new guidelines issued only those stranded persons can return who were stranded in their respective places few days before lockdown which means laborers or workers who have been working in another city for long and want to return to their native cities as a stranded migrant cannot do so.

According to Home Ministry Official Ajay Bhalla, the Government has sent an advisory on May 3 to Chief Secretaries of every State in which the Government of India had made it clear that during lockdown countrywide only those stranded person pilgrims tourists migrant workers and laborers students can return home those who got stranded just before the lockdown and could not return due to lockdown and are stuck there.

The letter states clearly that those persons who keep traveling and go outside the state routinely for work or job related issue will not be permitted to travel.

Ratna Chotrani

