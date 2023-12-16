Govt announces one-day state mourning on Sunday following demise of Emir of Kuwait

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 10:09 pm IST
Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal named new Emir
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

New Delhi: The government has announced one-day state mourning on Sunday following the demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The ruling emir died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Also Read
Arab countries declare mourning period over death of Kuwait’s Emir

In a communication to all states, the Union home ministry said during the period of state mourning on December 17, the national flag will fly half mast where it is flown regularly throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

MS Education Academy

“His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on December 16, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on December 17,” the communication said.

“On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 10:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button