Govt appoints VCs to 10 varsities in Telangana

Hyderabad: State Government appointed vice chancellor posts to 10 universities in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed them as the governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan has given her approval.

The varsities and new VCs appointed are — Osmania University- Prof D Ravinder Yadav (BC); Kakatiya University-Prof T Ramesh (BC); Telangana University Nizamabad- Prof Ravinder (Vysya); Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open. University- Prof Sitharama Rao (OC- Brahmin) ; Potti Sri Ramulu Telugu University- Prof T. Kishan Rao (OC Velama); Palamuru University Mahaboobnagar-Prof Lakshmikanth Rathod (ST); Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU)- Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy (OC); Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda- Prof Ch Gopal Reddy (OC) ; Satavahana University Karimnagar-Prof Mallesham (SC-Mala) and Jawaharlal Architecture and Fine Arts- Prof Kavitha Daryani (OC).

The Government issued orders in this regard.