Govt asks farmers to share their specific issue by Wednesday

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Following their inconclusive talks on Tuesday, the government asked the protesting farmers to identify, by Wednesday, the issues which could be discussed on the next meeting on December 3.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the farmers’ representatives also rejected the government proposal to constitute a committee.

“It has been suggested by the government to the representatives of farmers’ union to identify the specific issues related to farm reform acts and share with the government on December 2, 2020 for consideration. These issues will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting to be held on December 3, 2020,” an Agriculture Ministry statement said.

The statement said that during the deliberations, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar proposed to constitute a expert committee to put forth the issues of farmers so as to resolve them with mutual consent but the representatives of the farmers’ unions suggested that all the representatives will attend further round of discussions with the government to resolve the matter amicably.

The government has assured that it is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers’ welfare, it said, adding that during the meeting, Tomar again explained the benefits of farm acts to the representatives of the farmers’ unions.

“Various issues related to farm reform acts were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere,” the statement said.

The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive on Tuesday. The fourth round of talks will be held on Thursday.

The farmers declared that they will continue their protest and the agitation will be strengthened day by day until the government agrees to their demand.

Farmer leaders, however, said the meeting was peaceful but the government was not ready to repeal its three farm laws, and proposed to form a committee to study and clarify law-related misconceptions to resolve the ongoing deadlock.

Source: IANS

