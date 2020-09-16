Govt calls informal meeting of parties over bills

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday called an informal meeting of parties, which have five or more members in Rajya Sabha, to have a discussion on the bills to be taken up in the monsoon session.

Issues which parties wanted to raise in the Business Advisory Committee will be taken up for discussion in the meeting.

Sources said that discussion will be held on bills to be passed on priority and those bills can be sent for scrutiny.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and his deputy V Muraleedharan are taking part in the meeting.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader Anand Sharma and DMK leader T Siva are also present in the meeting.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday with several precautionary measures in view of COVID-19. It is slated to conclude on October 1.

Rajya Sabha is meeting between 9 am till 1 pm while Lok Sabha sittings are taking place from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Source: ANI