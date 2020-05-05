Govt comes to the rescue of Telugu journalists working in Delhi

Hyderabad: The state government, which is taking all the steps in containment of spread of Corona Virus, today came to the rescue of Telugu journalists working national capital Delhi. It has released ₹12 lakh to take care of testing and treatment of the journalists. Arvind Kumar, the Principal Secretary of MA&UD and Commissioner of CIPR has responded immediately and followed up from time to time and given assurance and confidence to the media personnel for financial assistance and also moral support. Initially, the government had remitted Rs.75,000/- in cash for primary contact testing and assured for positive cases treatment of Telugu media personnel.

Further the government has released budget to the Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan for the treatment of 3 positive cases who are under treatment and testing of the contacts Dr.Gaurav Uppal, the Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan is overseeing the situation in New Delhi.

Earlier Minister for IT KTR had enquired about the positive cases among Delhi Telugu media and instructed to provide necessary support from the Telangana Government

