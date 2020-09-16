Govt committed to two-language formula: TN CM

Published: 16th September 2020
Chennai, Sep 16 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. K.Palaniswami on Wednesday said the government has constituted two expert committees to study the New Education Policy 2020.

Speaking in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the government was committed to the two-language formula.

He said the government will consider the recommendations of the two committees — one comprising school education experts and the other with experts in higher education — as well as the views expressed by the leaders of the opposition parties.

Palaniswami took a dig at the Congress party saying that it is funny the party is talking about as it was the party that brought the three-language formula.

The Chief Minister said the DMK and the AIADMK will follow the two-language formula.

Palaniswami also criticised the Congress party for bringing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in 2010. It was the Congress government that filed the review petition in the apex court.

