Govt delaying construction of secretariat mosques: Muslim JAC

Hyderabad: Muslim Joint Action (JAC) cautions Telangana government of launching agitation programme across the state for not working on laying foundation stones for rebuilding the two mosques at Telangana Secretariat promised by states Chief Minister.

On Saturday, Muslim JAC launched a meeting in Malakpet, where the members discussed over the delay of secretariat construction and announced that the agitational programmes across the State would be conducted.

As quoted by the Hand India “Though KCR assured of laying foundation stone for re-building two Mosques by October end, there has been no initiative from government side to commence the work,” said Mushtaq Malik, Convenor JAC and President Tahreek Muslim Shabban.

Recalling the meeting of Asaduddin Owaisi and other religious leaders representing the United Muslim Forum, Tameer -e – Millat, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and others at Pragati Bhavan in September the committee head said that they are giving a deadline to the government till November 21 to hand over the Masjid lands to the State Wakf Board and allow people to offer prayers.