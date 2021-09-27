Govt developing flyovers in Hyderabad at cost of Rs 10000 crore: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) today presented a report on infrastructure development during the ongoing Assembly. KTR stated that about Rs. 6,000 crore worth developmental works have been undertaken by the ruling TRS in the city, and he urged his colleagues fellow legislators to make a list of pending projects so that the government can can take it up immediately.

”Hyderabad is one of the metro cities of the country, and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is (KCR) is trying his best to develop the city further. The chief minister has approached Lee associates an infrastructure development firm to establish a collaboration towards completing link roads and underpasses,” KTR stated, while speaking at the ongoing Assembly session.

During the session, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi asked KTR whether the state government had taken loan or any bonds were being issued. To him, KTR responded that the state took a loan of Rs. 5,000 crore from the SBI. “All developments should be viewed as a step towards a better future. We are investing every penny in the productive sector which brings development to the country,” the IT minister added.

KTR further stated that in the south zone of Hyderabad (Old City areas) the Owaisi Junction is being developed at a cost of Rs. 200 crore along with other flyovers in the city. The total cost of development of all these flyovers is an estimated Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

“Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has ordered the development of the Outer Ring Road and its peripheral areas as part of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration project,“ KTR further said. He added that the state government plans to bring the Transferable Development Rights project to keep a check on the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.