Govt extend Nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown has been extended for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 4, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday.

The third phase of lockdown will continue till May 17.

The Home Ministry made the announcement as the lockdown 2.0 was ending on May 3. The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Union Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the COVID-19 lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The Ministry also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 17 days.

The current lockdown 2.0 is ending on May 3

Source: IANS

