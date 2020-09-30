Govt extends annual GST return filing date by one month

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 1:55 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 30 : The Centre has given more time to taxpayers in yet another compliance measure as it extended the due date to file GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 by a month on Wednesday.

The GST annual return in the two forms was to be filed by September 30, 2020. This now stands extended till October 31.

As the decision is coming when elections in Bihar have been announced, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) took approval of the Election Commission before announcing the changes.

“After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, Government has extended due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020,” a tweet from CBIC said.

The extension of annual return filing has come as much needed relief for GST taxpayers. Along with compliance on GSTR-9 and 9C, taxpayers were also required to follow e-invoicing regulations. The industry had said that complying with both regulations would be difficult.

–IANS
sn/dpb

