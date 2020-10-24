Govt extends GST return filing deadline by another 2 months

New Delhi, Oct 24 : The Centre has given more time to taxpayers in yet another compliance measure as it extended the due date to file GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 by two more months on Saturday.

The GST annual return in the two forms was to be filed by September 30, 2020 originally which got extended till October 31. Now this has been further extended till December 31 to facilitate taxpayers.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a statement said that the decision has been taken as the government has been receiving a number of representations regarding need to extend due date for filing the forms.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown and restrictions, normal business operations have still not been possible in several parts of the country and businesses felt some more relaxation could be given.

“In view of the same, on the recommendations of the GST Council,it has been decided to extend the due date for filing Annual Return (Form GSTR-9/GSTR-9A) and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for Financial Year 2018-19 from October 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020,” the CBIC said.

The extension of annual return filing has come as much needed relief for GST taxpayers. Along with compliance on GSTR-9 and 9C, taxpayers were also required to follow e-invoicing regulations. The industry had said that complying with both regulations would be difficult.

The GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

–IANS

sn/ash