Govt failed to check price rise of edible oils in festive season: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 4 : The Congress has attacked the Centre for failing to check price rise of edible oils in the festive season and alleged that the government is not bothered about the common man.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “This is not a black swan event, this is not a Covid-like event, this event is independent of whatever happens. People are still using edible oil to cook, to eat, specially around festivals demand goes up and the government should have ensured that people had enough edible oil in supply at the right prices.”

The Congress leader said that the prices of edible oil are sky rocketing because of the failures of this government. Mustard oil is at Rs 120 per kg which was earlier sold at Rs 80, sunflower oil is at Rs 110 per kg, while it was at Rs 77 per kg a year back. Groundnut and peanut oil are at Rs 135 per kg, which was at Rs 99 per kg earlier, she said.

“it is only because of the faulty, false policies of this government. People are struggling with prices of onions, potatoes, tomatoes and now they are also around the festival season struggling with the prices of oil which is used for cooking purposes,” she said.

She said “oil is used by everyone who cooks in India. So from the poorest to the richest there is no elasticity in demand here. They should have taken care of this. You cannot make basic commodities unaffordable.”

The Congress said people are facing a double whammy as unlike price rise earlier current high prices are being preceded by job losses and wage cuts and “which is where this government is immoral, which is where this government is inefficient and we strongly call out their inefficiency and immorality.”

Source: IANS

